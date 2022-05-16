Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Her Secret to Staying Happy as Pet Dogs Cutely Interrupt Her Monday Workout

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s love for fitness is no news, as the actor is quite vocal about her thoughts on health and well-being on social media. Samantha is indeed inspiring her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The actor’s rigorous workout routine showcases her dedication and concentration toward attaining her goal.

On Monday morning, Samantha shared a video of herself working out in the gym on her Instagram Stories. But her regime was interrupted by her two furry friends. While the pet pooches tried their best to stop Samantha jumping from one side to another, the actor was having fun in fooling them. The actress shared the video with a popular Reel voiceover which says that the secret to staying happy is getting a dog.

The actress is a dedicated dog mom and often shares cute and cuddly moments with her pooches on Instagram.

From strength training to intense cardio routines, Samantha’s workout is quite diverse. She loves mixing things up at the gym with an aim to target different parts of her body. The actor also prefers lifting weights and constantly pushes her boundaries at the gym, and credits her trainers. Last week, Samantha banded up with her A team and did Barbell Squats at the gym. Though she shared the video on her Instagram Stories on Friday, many fan accounts were quick enough to get a hold on it.

Meanwhile, the first look of Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kushi was released today. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is touted to be a love story set in Kashmir. The film comes with the tagline “the most complicated knot ever."

The first poster of the Kushi showcases Vijay with a cigarette in his mouth, dressed in a comfy sweatshirt with a touch of pink detailing. On the other hand, Samantha’s pink pattu saree is knotted to Vijay’s shirt. Sharing the first look of his upcoming project, Vijay promised that the film will be an “explosion of happiness, laughter, love and family bonding."

