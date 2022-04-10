Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Kajal Aggarwal's Maternity Photo, Labels Her 'Gorgeous Mommy to Be'

Mersal actress Kajal Aggarwal is in a state of maternal bliss, expecting her first baby with husband Gautam Kitchlu. She took to Instagram on Saturday to post photos of her baby bump. The soon-to-be mother looked stunning as she posed for the camera in a Maison Ava dress.

The outfit was a statement couture dress with a magnificent ruffled train with cold shoulders that extended into more ruffle sleeves. A slit exposed her bare-footed leg and the top consisted of embellished stones embedded in intricate designs onto the cloth. With the added factor that the outfit was light pink, the actor looked like an ethereal goddess bathed in maternal joy. Her dark hair was curled as it fell across her shoulder. The actor’s make up was simple with various shades of pink that highlighted her eyes, face and lips beautifully with no accessories except for a simple pair of earrings.

In the caption, the soon to be mother wrote, “Let’s face it, preparing for motherhood can be beautiful, but messy. One moment you feel like you have everything under control, while the next moment, you’re so drained, you wonder how you’re going to manage making it to bedtime! And within these days, weeks, and months of loving our children and our partners, sometimes we forget that this accumulation of emotions (joy, sadness, anxiety, heartbreak) are what piece together our unique stories and make them ours!".

The actor posted a reel of her switching from a body-hugging floral dress to the gorgeous outfit in addition to her jaw dropping photos. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram story to call the actor, “gorgeous mommy to be", as she shared a photo from Kajal’s maternity shoot.

Actress Raashii Khanna was all praises when she commented, “So beautiful!!". Not to forget the many, many fans who praised and supported this beautiful mother to be.

