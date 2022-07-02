Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Kushi Co-Star Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger Poster, Latter Says ‘Sammy Best’

Makers of Liger teased fans and audience today by dropping a new poster of Vijay Deverakonda from the film. In the poster, Vijay Deverakonda could be seen posing completely nude, just holding a bunch of roses. Needless to say, it sent fans into a frenzy, and Vijay’s friends from the industry also showed their support.

The actor’s Kushi co-star, Samantha Rukh Prabhu showed her support for the actor by sharing this poster on her Instagram story. Vijay re-shared it and wrote, “Sammy Best. Aug 25th- taking over." While sharing the poster, Samantha had written, “He knows the rules… just so he can break them… Guts and glory!! #Liger @vijaydeverakonda" See the story here:

Earlier, Vijay’s Liger co-star Ananya Panday had shared the poster and wrote, “Breathe guys, breathe…the temperature is rising all over India today @miketyson @thedeverakonda @karanjohar #PuriJagannadh @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @ronitboseroy @meramyakrishnan @vish_666 @dharmamovies @puriconnects @sonymusicindia @sonymusic_south." Vijay himself shared the poster as well and wrote, “A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon #LIGER."

Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, is being termed as a pan India film. It is also the first Indian movie in which Boxing legend Mike Tyson Will make a cameo appearance. In the film, Deverakonda will be playing the role of a boxer. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film on a grand scale. Liger will hit theatres on August 25 this year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

