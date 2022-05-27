Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shells Out Fitness Goals, Lifts 90 Kg Weight: '100 Kgs I See You'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the fittest actors in the industry. Besides her acting chops, Samantha is also known for being versatile with various workout forms - from Pilates to yoga to HIIT and even dancing. No matter where she is, Samantha ensures that she never misses the gym. Her workout routine also includes heavy weightlifting. Lifting weights is no joke, as it requires immense patience, determination, and strength. But looks like Samantha has achieved the feat as she recently shared a glimpse of herself lifting 90 kg like a true champ. The actor, who loves to challenge herself, also revealed that the aim is to lift 100 kg.

Sharing a snap of herself working out on her now expired Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, “100 kgs, I see you. 90 today, 10 more to go." However, lifting 90 kgs didn’t come easy, as the actor worked hard in the gym. Samantha has been sharing her progress with her fans through pictures and videos of her workout sessions.

Apart from Samantha’s dedication and commitment, a big credit goes to her trainer, Junaid Shaikh. On Wednesday, the 35-year-old had shared a snippet from an intense workout session on her Instagram Stories. The video was later shared by ETimes Telugu via their Instagram handle.

The short clip featured her performing exercises to strengthen her core and arms. Samantha had also penned a relatable note for her trainer, and we all will relate to it. She wrote, “I had a really long day doing action…I have scrapes and bruises to prove it. Can we go easy today? Junaid Shaikh -sure of course!! And then plans the toughest arms and back work out there is.” Samantha further adds that she wants to let him know that she didn’t miss him at all the past month.

