Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shuts Down Troll Who Says She Has 'Lost Her Charm, Glow'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for shutting down trolls on social media in epic ways. Recently, a Twitter page posted a photo of the actress and claimed she has lost her charm. But as usual, the Shaakuntalam actress knew how to come up with an appropriate reply without losing her calm. On her photo, the user had written, “Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow."

The post continued that although everybody thought she came out of her divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again. The actress opened up about her diagnosis last year. Replying to this, Samantha wrote, “I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did .. And here’s some love from me to add to your glow "

Yesterday, the trailer of her much-anticipated film Shaakuntalam was launched. Based on Kalidasa’s internationally acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film stars Samantha in the titular character and actor Dev Mohan as King Dushyant from Mahabharata. The trailer gives a glimpse of the epic love story of Shakuntala and Dushyant and how the latter forgets the former after marrying her. The actress was also present at the trailer launch event, for which she donned a pretty white saree.

Meanwhile, Samantha opened up about her myositis diagnosis a couple of months back. Sharing a picture from the hospital, Samantha wrote, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped."

Besides Shakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

