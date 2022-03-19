Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sneaks Away To Mountains, Flashes Her Contagious Smile For Pic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is off to the mountains again! The actress seems to have returned to Dehradun to spend the Holi weekend with a friend. Samantha took to her Instagram Stories and shared a couple of pictures to reveal she is staying in Vana, which is described as a wellness retreat in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on their website. The Oo Antava star revealed she was in Vana by sharing a picture of a massive tree from the property.

The Majili star also shared a picture in which she was seen wearing a white ensemble and posing for the camera. Samantha was seated on a bench with what appeared to be a forest behind her. Her friend also shared a couple of glimpses from their stay. While she shared a picture in which the two were seen enjoying a bowl of fruits in the car, in another, she shared a picture of the view — comprising Samantha and the scenic nature.

Samantha had previously visited the mountains last year. A few weeks after she announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha headed to Rishikesh and enjoyed a break. During the trip, she travelled to a few temples, including the Badrinath Temple. At the time, Samantha had shared numerous photos on her Instagram.

On the work front, Samantha had a busy few days. Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently stole the limelight with her sizzling appearance at the Critics Choice Awards. However, the actress got trolled for showing off her cleavage in a bottle green gown. Following this, Samantha slammed the trolls with a post on Instagram. “Making snap judgments about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do. Now that we’re in the year 2022, can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines and necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves? Turning that judgment inward and training it on one’s own is evolution!" she said.

Samantha has a number of movies in the making as well. She will soon be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She also has Shakuntalam, Yashoda and her Hollywood debut with Downton Abbey director Philip John’s Arrangements of Love.

