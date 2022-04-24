Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sports A Funky Pink Hairdo in Video, Dances On Oh Pretty Woman; Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the film industry. The actress is an avid social media user and she likes to keep her huge fan following updated by posting intriguing pictures and videos. Maintaining the trajectory, the Family Man 2 actress took to Instagram on Sunday and treated her fans to a fun video featuring Roy Orbison’s classic track Oh, Pretty Woman. While the clip captures features some BTS glimpses of the actress having fun on the sets of a photoshoot for a clothing brand, we also caught the actress debuting pink hair look for the first time.

In the video, we a happy Samantha on the sets of the shoot for a clothing brand Myntra. We see the Yashoda actress getting her hairstyle and make-up done as she enjoys the process. She is even seen smiling and dancing while cherishing the photoshoot. The actress looks gorgeous in different outfits during the photoshoot. She even debuted pink hair which is seen in one of the shots in the video.

Advertisement

Taking to the caption, Samantha simply wrote “fun," and added heart emoticons.

Check the video below:

Soon after the video was shared online, scores of fans took to the comments section as they dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Speaking about her work front, Samantha is all set for the release of Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming romantic drama, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The much-anticipated flick with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead will be out on April 28.

Advertisement

She is also likely to share the screen with Liger star Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana’s next. The project was launched today in the presence of the Arjun Reddy star, but as Samantha is currently in Dubai, she was unavailable for the event. If reports are to be believed, the film is set against the backdrop of Kashmir and will have music rendered by Hridayam composer, Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Advertisement

The actress also has other exciting ventures lined up for release including the pan-Indian film Yashoda, directed by Hari and Harish and the mythological drama, Shaakuntalam, helmed by Gunasekhar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.