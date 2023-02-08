If you have been waiting for Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan starrer Shaakuntalam, here’s something which might leave you a little upset. The release of the much-awaited film has been postponed. It was supposed to hit theatres on February 17. However, the makers have now announced that they will not be able to release the film on the 17th of this month. The new release date will be announced soon.

“We regret to inform our beloved audience that we would not be able to release Shaakuntalam this 17th of February, we would be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your continued support and love," the statement issued by makers read.

This is for the second time that the release of Shaakuntalam has been postponed. The film was earlier supposed to release in November last year but it was pushed at that time too.

Meanwhile, several media reports also claim that Shaakuntalam is expected to be released in March this year now. The trailer of the film has already been released and has left fans even more excited for the film.

Shaakuntalam portrays the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan respectively. The film also has an extremely accomplished star cast consisting of Sachin Khedekar Kabir Bedi, Dr. M Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta among others. Another added attraction to the starcast is icon Star Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha portraying the role of Prince Bharata.

Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, Produced by Neelima Guna, and written and directed by Gunasekhar, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

