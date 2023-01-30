After a major breakthrough with Telugu action-thriller Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of mythological drama Shaakuntalam, a directorial and creation of acclaimed Telugu filmmaker Gunasekhar. The film, which is slated to release next month, will feature Samantha as Shakuntala, wife of Dushyanta and the mother of Emperor Bharata. While fans have been waiting eagerly for the film, it has now been revealed that Samantha left no stone unturned to bring perfection to her role.

As per the sources close to PinkVilla, Samantha Ruth Prabhu underwent a three-month grueling training to get the quirks of her character right. The source revealed, “Samantha has done 3 months of intense training to ace the classical gestures, graceful gait and the character nature of Shaakuntalam. She’s trained under renowned performing arts expert Aruna Bikshu and also did workshops with her. Samantha also gave her own spin to make it more relevant to millennials while maintaining mythology standards."

Explaining how the actress braved the adversities like a true champion, the source added, “In the peak Covid situation, Samantha stood as a pillar during the filming of Shaakuntalam. Known for being a perfectionist, she even shot during the peak second wave of covid, so that filming is not delayed and the shoots in those massive sets are not stalled."

As for Shaakuntalam, it marks a whimsical tale of love set in the Kashyapa Kanumalu (Kashmir), the grandeur and splendour of Dushyant’s Puru Dynasty making the film extremely exceptional. The film is all set to be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada on February 18. Earlier, Samantha took to social media and shared, “The toughest part of Shakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture while walking, talking, running and even crying. And grace is sooo not my thing 😂 had to take training sessions for it! Should have taken Sasha (her pet dog) along. Clearly so not her thing either. #LikeMotherLikeDaughter".

Meanwhile, after taking a break from work for the treatment of her auto-immune condition Myositis, it appears that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has already resumed work. According to a news portal, the actress has now joined hands with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan for the Indian adaptation of the sci-fi series Citadel.

