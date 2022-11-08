Samantha Weighs in on Surrogacy After Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Controversy, Says 'They Should Do...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her thoughts on surrogacy just days after Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed twins via a surrogate. The subject has become a huge topic of discussion after the newly married couple welcomed two boys through surrogacy last month. Coincidentally, Samantha plays a surrogate in her upcoming Tamil film Yashoda as well.

Sharing her thoughts on surrogacy, Samantha confessed that while she doesn’t have an opinion as such about the subject, she feels that people deserve to be happy, and if this makes them happy, they should go for it.

“I am a very non-judgemental, non-opinionated (person). Even if I have an opinion, I would change my opinion if you convince (me that it should be changed.) So I don’t think I have an opinion. I think every person deserves to be happy and what gives them happiness, they should do," she said in Tamil.

The host pointed out that Samantha is starring in a film on the currently big topic. “I swear I didn’t do this film because it was a hot topic. I am not that kind of a person. It was shot long before," Sam said, before she joked, “The film is getting free marketing (because it is being talked about.)"

Samantha had worked with Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which was released earlier this year. A few months after the film was released, in June, Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. On October 9, Vignesh surprised fans with the announcement of the baby’s arrival. While fans celebrated, it also led to chatter among people about surrogacy. The Tamil Nadu government had to investigate if the couple abided by the new rules of surrogacy and were eventually given a clean chit.

Meanwhile, Samantha is busy with the promotions of Yashoda. She also has Kushi and Shaakuntalam in the pipeline.

