Samantha Ruth Prabhu Temporarily Moved Out of Her House for This Reason?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming multilingual movie ‘Yashoda’, has apparently moved out of her house temporarily. As reported by the close sources, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was astonished to see the five star-hotel lookalike sets, which is erected for ‘Yashoda’. She simply said that she likes to stay on the set itself and continue shooting for the movie for a couple of days.

It is reported that art director Ashok Koralath has worked day and night with around 200 people for three months, to erect the set for ‘Yashoda’.

Touted to be a new-age thriller, the film ‘Yashoda’ stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the titular character alongside Unni Mukundan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. It is a multi-lingual drama, helmed by directors duo Hari Shankar & Harish.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently completed 12 years in the film industry. She took to social media and penned down a heartfelt note expressing gratitude towards fans. On the work front, she has several projects lineup. She has been paired together for the first time with Varun Dhawan for Citadel. Apart from that, she completed the shooting of her upcoming film Shakuntalam. She will also be seen in Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John. The movie is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari. Apart from this, she is also going to appear in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also stars actors Nayantara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Of late, Samantha has also been in the news for her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split via a joint statement on October 2, 2021. Ever since they made the official announcement about ending their marriage, a lot has been said and written about it. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha had been married since 2017.

