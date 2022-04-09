Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Be Back For Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2? Here's What We Know

Pushpa: The Rise, the recent action film by actor Allu Arjun, became one of the top blockbusters of 2021. The film’s frenzy and hype were mirrored in its box office earnings, as Pushpa wowed spectators during its theatrical run. From Allu Arjun’s powerful performance to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s immaculate movements in Oo Antava, the film’s fascination has remained consistent even months after its release.

Meanwhile, there were reports recently that the fans might not be able to witness the Oo Antava craze of Samantha again in Pushpa 2. Reports also indicated that Bollywood’s Disha Patani will be replacing Sam. However, there was no confirmation on the same.

Now, according to reports, Samantha might appear in the sequel as well. Following the positive reception to her cameo in Oo Antava’s song, the producers are hoping to get Samantha back for Pushpa: The Rule (2022).

Advertisement

According to Pinkvilla, a close insider disclosed to the portal, “Everyone loved Samantha in the song, and the makers are keen to cast her in Pushpa 2 as well for another special number. However, they will approach her once they have finalised the track. The music as of now is still being composed."

There are also rumours that Samantha will play a significant part in the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. However, neither the performer nor the producers have issued an official statement.

According to the insider, the action sequences in Pushpa 2 will also be enormous and even better than in the first instalment.

Pushpa: The Rise was released in theatres globally on December 17, 2021, in five different languages. It had Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. The film went on to become one of the year’s top hits.

Sukumar wrote and helmed the film, which also stars Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, and Ajay Ghosh.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.