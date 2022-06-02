Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Host Bigg Boss Telugu 6?

After hosting Bigg Boss Telugu for four years, Narajuna Akkineni is planning to give the upcoming season a skip, reports suggest. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been reportedly roped in to host Bigg Boss Telugu 6. While there is no official confirmation on the same, the news is going viral on the web and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fans are excited. In 2020, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had hosted a special episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Bigg Boss Telugu’s past seasons have seen celebrities contesting to win the trophy. However, for Bigg Boss Telugu 6, the makers have decided to rope in commoners. A selection criterion has been shared and commoners can apply through the same.

Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was married to Nagarjuna Akkineni’s elder son Naga Chaitanya. However, in October 2021, they parted ways and announced the news of their divorce. Their fans were taken aback as Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were touted as the “IT" couple of the South film industry. Despite their divorce, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a close bond with Naga Chaitanya’s family and is often seen wishing them on birthdays.

Samantha is active on social media platforms and is seen sharing personal and professional details on social media. She is often seen sharing candid photos with her pets Haash and Sasha.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which released in April this year. The film also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The songs and the movie have received good response from the audience and critics.

Next, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is shooting for a movie with Vijay Deverakonda, which is rumoured to be a romantic film. The shooting of the film has begun and the star cast was in Kashmir for the film’s schedule.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.