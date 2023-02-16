With the Covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc in 2019, most theatres were shut to curtail the spread of the virus. And it was during this period that OTT platforms became the sole source of entertainment for us. And now, from movies to web series, everything is streamed on OTT platforms. Although earlier, there was a misconception that only television actors work on OTT, times have changed.

Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna came to OTT with his show Unstoppable With NBK, which was a huge hit. Apart from this, many Telugu female stars have also stepped into digital media. From Samantha to Tamannaah, Kajal, and Shruti Haasan all have made their debut in OTT. Let’s take a look at the Telugu actresses who made a super entry in OTT over the years.

1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her Hindi debut with the spy thriller series The Family Man. The series catapulted her to national fame and her performance was appreciated by critics as well as the audience.

Advertisement

2. The show was directed by Raj and DK and was streamed on Amazon Prime Videos. The series was a huge hit and Samantha has niched a special place of herself in Bollywood. Now, the actress is busy shooting for the upcoming Amazon Prime Videos web series Citadel. The series will also star Varun Dhawan in the pivotal role.

2. Tamannaah Bhatia: Tamannaah made her digital debut in the year 2021 with the crime thriller web series November Story. The series directed by Indhra Subramanian did not get the expected response but Tamannaah’s performance received appreciation.

The show streamed on Hotstar Specials. She will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series Jee Karda. The web series also features Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Samvedna Suwalka, and Sayan Banerjee in the lead roles.

3. Kajal Aggarwal: Kajal made her foray into digital media with the Tamil language horror thriller web series Live Telecast directed by Venkat Prabhu. It got good views and premiered on Disney + Hotstar.

Advertisement

4. Shruti Haasan: Shruti Haasan made her OTT debut with the Netflix anthology, Pitta Kathalu. Later, she also acted in web series like Treadstone and Bestseller.

5. Nithya Menen: Nithya Menon also made her OTT debut in the year 2022 with the crime thriller drama Breath: Into the shadows. The series was directed by Mayank Sharma and produced by Abundantia Entertainment for Amazon Prime Videos.

The show features Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh in the lead roles. Apart from this, she was also seen in the series Modern Love Hyderabad.

Read all the Latest Movies News here