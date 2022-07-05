Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Make Her Bollywood Debut Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana?

Ever since she featured in The Family Man, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become everyone’s favourite. The actress then stunned everyone with her sizzling performance on Pushpa’s Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava song. Now, if recent reports are to be believed, Samantha is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Pair Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana?

As per a recent report by Peepingmoon, Samantha has signed her debut Hindi movie with Ayushmann Khurrana. Reportedly, the film will be ‘unique and intriguing’ with a dose of ‘humour and suspense’. The source cited by the entertainment portal claimed that while the paperwork to get Samantha on board is done, her shooting dates are now being discussed. However, there is no official announcement about this so far.

Samantha To Lead a Movie Under Taapsee Pannu’s Production

Recently, Taapsee Pannu also confirmed in an interview that Samantha will headline a Bollywood movie that will be produced by her. “There is something that we are working together on. We will announce what it is very soon. But yes, we are working on something together. I will be producing it," Taapsee told Pinkvilla. When asked if she will be acting in the movie too, Taapsee said, “If there is a part in it that I can do, then I would, but she (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) is going to be leading it." “There is a different kind of excitement," the actress added.

Other Upcoming Movies of Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently working on her next project titled ‘Kushi’. It is a romantic drama that also stars Vijay Deverakonda. The film was earlier titled VD 11 and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. It will hit theatres on December 23 this year in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Besides this, Samantha will also be sharing the screen with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan for Yashoda. The film is scheduled to release on August 12 this year.

