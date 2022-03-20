Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Perform High-Octane Stunts in Yashoda Under Hollywood Choreographer

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is getting ready for her upcoming movie Yashoda, in which she will perform some difficult stunts. Yannick Ben, a Hollywood stuntman, has been brought in to train and choreograph stunts for the ‘Oh Baby’ actress. Samantha, who had earlier worked with Yannick Ben for the popular web series ‘The Family Man 2’, has come together with the stunt coordinator for another time.

Touted to be a thriller, Yashoda will have Samantha essaying a titular role, for which she will now perform a few stunts. The excited actress posed with her stunt coordinator Yannick, as she begins for the high-octane sequences.

The film is directed by debutant director duo Hari – Harish under Sridevi Movies. Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, Yashoda will have Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in an important role as well. The makers of ‘Yashoda’ aim to release it in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi & Kannada simultaneously.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier this week it was reported that the actress has apparently moved out of her house temporarily. As reported by the close sources, Samantha was astonished to see the five star-hotel lookalike sets, which is erected for Yashoda. She simply said that she likes to stay on the set itself and continue shooting for the movie for a couple of days.

It is reported that art director Ashok Koralath has worked day and night with around 200 people for three months, to erect the set for Yashoda.

The actress also completed 12 years in the film industry. She took to social media and penned down a heartfelt note expressing gratitude towards fans. On the work front, she has several projects lineup. She has been paired together for the first time with Varun Dhawan for Citadel. Apart from that, she completed the shooting of her upcoming film Shakuntalam. She will also be seen in Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John. The movie is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari. Apart from this, she is also going to appear in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also stars actors Nayantara and Vijay Sethupathi.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.