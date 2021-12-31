Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Play a Nurse in Her Next Yashoda? Details Inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first pan-India film Yashoda went on floors in December this year. The news has been doing rounds that Samantha will be seen essaying the role of a nurse in her new project. According to sources close to the movie, the cast and crew recently shot a few scenes featuring Samantha in a hospital setting at Ramanaidu Studios in Telangana’s Nanakramguda.

Helmed by director duo Hari and Harish, the new-age thriller also stars Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theaters in the summer of 2022 simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Yashoda is being produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under his Sridevi Movies banner. Krishna Prasad is the name behind movies such as Aditya 369 and Sammohanam.

Advertisement

The makers of Yashoda had earlier stated that the filming for the Samatha Ruth Prabhu movie is expected to be completed by March 2022 and the film’s next schedule will begin in January. Details about the cast, crew, and the film’s release date are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Speaking of the film’s technical team, M Sukumar is on board to handle cinematography and Mani Sharma will be composing the music for the film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to star in a role she has never played before. The actress became well-known across the nation after her stint in Amazon Prime’s web series The Family Man 2. Samantha was also recently praised for her sizzling performance in an item number in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa- The Rise.

Samantha currently has a few exciting projects lined up for release. In August this year, she has completed the shoot of director Gunasekhar’s directorial Shaakuntalam. Samantha also has Tamil period rom-com Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her Kitty.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.