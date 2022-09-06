Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Star in a Horror Film Directed by Amar Kaushik

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has emerged as one of the much sought-after actresses in the South film industry. After a spectacular journey in south industry, Samantha is all set to make a foray into Bollywood. According to reports, Samantha is going to be a part of an untitled horror film, which will be directed by Stree fame filmmaker Amar Kaushik. The 35-year-old actress will essay a dual role of a Rajput princess and a ghost in the upcoming project.

Speculations are also rife that Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in to play the love interest of Samantha in the film. It is also said that Samantha is taking workshops to prepare for this project. According to reports, this film will be based on folklore of Rajasthan. In addition to this, other details regarding this project have been kept under wraps by the makers.

This is not the first time that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is working in a horror film. She starred in Telugu horror thriller Raju Gari Gadhi 2, which was released in 2017.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 narrated the story of Rudra, a magician who possesses the power of mind reading. Rudra has to track down a ghost that is haunting a resort. The film boasted of a stellar star cast, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nagarjuna, VK Naresh, Seerat Kapoor. Samantha essayed the role of Amrutha in the film. This film was directed by Omkar.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 failed to perform at the box office. Despite the negative response to the film, Samantha and Nagarjuna’s performances were appreciated by critics.

In addition to these projects, Samantha has several other films in her kitty. She has Shaakuntalam, Kushi, Yashoda, Arrangements Of Love and an untitled film directed by Shantharuban Gnanasekaran in the pipeline. Apart from these movies, she will also be seen in a web series Citadel, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

