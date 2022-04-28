Samantha Ruth Prabhu Turns 35: Ye Maaya Chesave To Eega, Films That Made Her a Star

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, whose film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal hit the theatres today, is also celebrating her 35th birthday today. The actor was last seen in an item number in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise.

Samantha made her debut with the film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. In this film, she acted opposite her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. The film was a huge hit and she won Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress and a Nandi Award. She is soon making her Hollywood debut in the project Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a Tamil romantic comedy, written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Prabhu in the lead roles.

On Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s birthday, let’s take a look at her memorable roles in her career.

Ye Maaya Chesave: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s debut film was Ye Maaya Chesave, a Telugu-language love drama. In the film, Naga Chaitanya played Karthik, a Hindu engineering graduate who aspires to be a film director. He falls in love with Jessie, played by Prabhu, his Christian neighbour, but her father opposes their relationship owing to religious differences. The film follows these lovers as they navigate romance and heartbreak.

Eega: In the fantasy film Eega, Samantha Ruth Prabhu played Bindu. The film also featured Nani and Sudeep. In the film, Nani, who was in love with his next-door neighbour Bindu, is assassinated by Sudeep, a wealthy industrialist. Sudeep is also drawn to Bindu and regards Nani as a competitor. Nani gets reincarnated as a housefly to avenge his death and protect Bindu from Sudeep, who is obsessed with her. The film was directed by SS Rajamouli and was dubbed in Hindi and released as Makkhi.

Oh! Baby: Oh! Baby is a Telugu fantasy comedy film, which is a remake of Miss Granny, a 2014 South Korean movie. Here, actor Lakshmi plays Savitri, a 70-year-old woman who is unhappy with her life and blames her problems on God. When she has her portrait made in a studio, she transformed into a stunning 24-year-old woman, played by Prabhu. Savitri, in her young avatar, reclaims her life and youth that she had spent caring for her son singlehandedly in the past.

U-Turn: The mystery thriller features Rachana (Prabhu), a journalism intern who investigates traffic offences on an overpass where many automobiles remove a divider manually to make a U-Turn. Rachana is arrested and accused of murder by the police in the middle of the night before she even realises it. Officer Nayak (Pinisetty) believes she is innocent and listens to her version of the tale. As they examine the case, they come across a peculiar series of strange killings among those who had made the U-turn on the flyover.

Family Man 2: Last year, Samantha appeared in the role of a Sri Lankan rebel in the web series Family Men 2 during Corona. She lived up to this role. The web series is streaming on Amazon Prime. The second season’s storyline focuses on the Tamil Tigers’ military resistance to Sri Lanka and their plans for freedom.

Samantha will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu mythological drama Shaakuntalam. It is written and directed by Gunasekhar. The story of the film is based on the popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. The film features Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta the king of the Puru Dynasty.

