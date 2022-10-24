Samantha Ruth Prabhu Unveils New Poster and Trailer Release Date of Yashoda on Diwali

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making major strides with films like Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Jaanu. The actress who also made her Hindi debut with the hit OTT show ‘The Family Man’ has also managed to woo the audience with her item number Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise. She also made headlines for her wit at Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan. The actress, who is eagerly awaiting her upcoming film Yashoda, unveiled a new poster on the occasion of Diwali.

On Monday, the talented actress took to her Instagram handle to share a new glimpse of Yashoda. In the poster, Samantha can be seen clad in a green kurti standing gleefully with her friends who seem to be teasing her and looking at her lovingly.

Advertisement

Samantha wrote in her caption, “Wishing you peace, prosperity, good health and happiness. Love you immensely. Happy Diwali!" As soon as she dropped the poster, avid fans swarmed the comment section with plenty of festive wishes. One of them wrote, “Your smile (heart emoji). Happy Diwali Sammu. Thanks for always bringing light and happiness into my life!! Sending you lots of joy and happiness! Love you!" Another fan commented, “Most excited for this (fire emoji)". Someone also said, “Happy Diwali Sam! From veteran lines, pallavaram to jubilee hills, you made it this big. Hope you do continue the same and motivate many around you."

Additionally, the actress also shared yet another sneak peek from the film adding to the anticipation for the 11th November 2022, release. Earlier the makers of the film dropped the teaser introducing the audience to the world of Yashoda, played by Samantha, leaving everyone intrigued with the dark and thrilling backdrop of a pregnant woman fighting against all odds. Now they’ve successfully amped up the fans after revealing that the trailer would be released on October 27.

Advertisement

Playing an author-backed role in the new age plot, Samantha turns gritty in the edge-of-the-set action packed Yashoda. Co-starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan alongwith Samantha, the film is set to present a new avatar of the leading lady.

Backed by a strong technical crew, Yashoda onboarded a talented team of Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor.

Advertisement

Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies and is set to release on 11th November 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News here