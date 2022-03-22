Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Devarakonda To Team up For Siva Nirvana’s Intense Love Story

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Devarakonda will team up for Majili fame director Siva Nirvana’s upcoming project, reports say. While we await official confirmation, the buzz is that the pair is coming together for the film.

Currently, in its primary phase, the film will most likely follow the line of director Mani Ratnam’s 1992 romantic thriller, Roja. The new venture is Shiva Nirvana’s attempt to retell the story of Roja to the current generation, for which the director is going to follow Roja for 60 per cent of the story.

Set in the backdrop of Kashmir, Shiva Nirvana has penned an intense love story with loads of romance. Meanwhile, an official announcement and more details of the movie will be out soon.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the makers initially thought of roping in Kiara Advani. However, owing to her busy schedule in Bollywood, they decided to rope in Samantha. Siva Nirvana and Samantha have already worked on Majili.

On the work front, Samantha is currently busy with Yashoda. Helmed by director duo Hari and Harish, Samantha will mark her first pan-India project with the new-age thriller. In addition, the actor has a few projects lined up for release.

Earlier, in August last year, she completed the shoot of director Gunasekhar’s upcoming directorial Shaakuntalam. Samantha also has Tamil period rom-com Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her Kitty.

Coming to Vijay Deverakonda, the actor is finishing Liger under Puri Jagannadh’s direction. Soon after wrapping Liger, the actor will join Shiva Nirvana’s directorial.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.