Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda Have 'Lip-Lock' And 'Intimate' Scenes in 'Kushi': Report

After sharing the first look of his upcoming film Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday treated fans to a glimpse of the movie’s title track. Kushi marks Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s first on-screen collaboration.

If a new report in BollywoodLife is to be believed, Samantha and Vijay will have a “passionate lip-lock scene" in the movie. The duo will reportedly have a range of lip-lock scenes in the film along with the intimate ones as well, according to BollywoodLife.com.

Meanwhile, Vijay thanked fans for the overwhelming response to the first look of the film. “We are touched by the overwhelming Love. We will bring all this love onto the Big screen this Christmas–Newyears. Meanwhile, here is our Title track that you love," he wrote as the caption of the post.

Sharing the first look of Kushi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that the film is an “explosion of joy, laughter, happiness, and love". She assured that the Shiva Nirvana directorial will be a “grand family experience."

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya. The music of the film is composed by Hridayam fame Hesham Abdul Wahab. The movie will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on December 23 this year.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently graced the cover of ‘Peacock Magazine’ and looked as gorgeous as ever. In her interview with the magazine, Samantha spoke about her acting career, shared that there was a time she did not feel comfortable in her own skin.

“I believe after working on so many projects, I can say that I’m a lot more confident, and it also comes with age and maturity", Samantha wrote, as she shared a stunning picture from her cover shoot.

“It took a while for me to get comfortable in my own skin and now I’m much more confident about trying on different roles whether it’s a sexy song or hardcore action, which I probably would never have had the courage to do in the past", the actress stated.

