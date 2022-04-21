VD 11: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha's Movie Launched, Duo To Leave For Kashmir This Weekend

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly headed to Kashmir later this week to kick start filming of their upcoming movie. The actors are said to have been roped in to play the lead in Majili fame director Siva Nirvana’s upcoming project. While no official announcement about the shoot location has come so far, Mythri Movie Makers confirmed the news of their collaboration on Twitter.

The team shared pictures of the movie’s launch and shared the news that the movie goes on the floor this month. In the pictures, Vijay was seen posing with the crew of the movie holding a clapboard in his hand. “#VD11 Launched Our Heartthrob @TheDeverakonda & Queen @Samanthaprabhu2 reunite for a Family Entertainer under the direction of @ShivaNirvana Music by @HeshamAWMusic Shoot begins this month! #VD11Launch."

Retweeting the pictures from the launch, Samantha said, “Such a special team to be a part of ♥️.. can’t wait." Shiva Nirvana shared a picture with the team and wrote, “A special day for me excited and looking forward to work with my dear rowdy @TheDeverakonda ace actress @Samanthaprabhu2 under the production of prestigious @MythriOfficial Cant wait to start the shoot.. a lovely family entertainer on the way."

A source close to the project claimed to Pinkvilla, “Samantha has returned from Dubai while Vijay is too back from his European holiday. From April 23, the first shooting schedule will commence in Kashmir. Post this ling schedule, which will end in May, the team will be moving to Hyderabad, Vizag and other places for the shoot."

“It’s an interesting storyline having Kashmir backdrop. Major part of the story will be canned in the locales of Kashmir," the insider added.

Samantha was last seen in the Hindi web series, The Family Man 2. While she was on a break since the release of the series, she returned to the spotlight with her sizzling performance on Pushpa’s song Oo Antava. The actress now gears for the release of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead.

The actress has a few other projects as well. She will be seen in Shaakuntalam and Yashoda. She is also preparing for her Hollywood debut Arrangements of Love. Meanwhile, Vijay will be seen making his Bollywood debut with Liger this year. The actor stars opposite Ananya Panday in the movie. Backed by Karan Johar and Charmee Kaur, the film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

