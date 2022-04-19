Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda’s Next To Be Titled After Pawan Kalyan’s Classic?

During the early phases of the Liger shoot, Vijay Deverakonda gave Majili director Siva Nirvana the thumbs up for a youthful love tale. Since then, there have been murmurs that the film has been shelved because Vijay is eager to work on pan-India Projects.

However, the latest reports indicate that the Shiva Nirvana film is still in the works and is now in its early stages of pre-production. Reports also claim that the yet-to-be-titled picture is based on filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s 1992 romantic drama, Roja. Recently, there were also speculations of Samantha Ruth Prabhu being roped in to play the leading lady alongside Vijay.

Now, if the latest buzz in the media and the industry is to be believed, an intriguing classic title is being pondered for the Vijay and Samantha-starrer. According to reports, the makers are mulling the title Kushi for the Shiva Nirvana directorial. Interestingly, power star Pawan Kalyan’s film from two decades ago had the same title and became a cult classic of his career.

SJ Surya helmed the Pawan Kalyan-starrer, which was released in 2001. The film stars Bhumika Chawla and a power star in the major roles. The film was a remake of the same-titled Tamil film from 2000.

Meanwhile, the official launch event and puja function for the film is reportedly scheduled for April 21 in Hyderabad, with all the industry giants expected to be in attendance. The film is also expected to begin production on April 23, with the first schedule set to take place in Kashmir.

The majority of the film, which is touted as a love tale set in a military backdrop, will be shot in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the producers. Shiva Nirvana has written an exciting love story filled with passion. Meanwhile, an official announcement and additional information about the film will be released soon.

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently pretty occupied with her next venture Yashoda and Vijay is eagerly awaiting the release of his next Liger with Ananya Pandey.

