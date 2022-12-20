Samantha Ruth Prabhu Walks Out of Bollywood Films Due to Health Issue; Actor Going on Long Break?

Telugu sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu has not been very active ever since she revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Myositis. The actress also didn’t even promote her last release Yashoda, owing to her health condition.

If the latest buzz is to be believed, Samantha is planning to take a long break from acting till she recovers completely. Samantha had reportedly signed a couple of Bollywood films after the massive success of her Hindi web debut The Family Season 2, but the actress has now informed the makers of these projects that she would need a long break, according to Telugu 360. As per the portal, the makers are now considering other options.

Samantha is keen on completing the shoot of Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda, and then plans to spend time away from films. Her team has apparently informed the same to the makers of other projects for which she is considered and those for which she is holding talks for the past few months.

Kushi is a romantic drama that stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The film was earlier titled VD 11 and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. While the film was earlier eying December 2022 release, Vijay confirmed to us in an interview that the makers have pushed the release to next year.

Speaking to us exclusively, Vijay Deverakonda said, “We have done close to 60 percent of the shoot. We were originally hoping to get it out by December but now it’s been pushed to next year due to a bunch of reasons. We are eyeing February 2023 release as of now."

