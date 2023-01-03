Samantha Ruth Prabhu Walks Out of Varun Dhawan's Citadel? Here's the Truth

Much has been said and written about Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s health and its impact on her filming schedules. Most recently, it was reported that Samantha opted out of Raj and DK’s next project Citadel, an Indian original spy series starring Varun Dhawan. Some also speculated that due to her autoimmune ailment called Myositis, she will be taking a long sabbatical from work, leading to her being replaced in her upcoming projects.

However, these rumours have now been put to rest as a source close to the actress recently clarified that Samantha is very much part of Citadel. “Anything and everything written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January," the source said.

Rumours were rife that Samantha had reportedly quit the series due to her ill health. It was also suggested that Samantha was to remain “completely disappeared from the public for the next three months".

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about being diagnosed with Myositis in October last year. Earlier, it was reported that the actress was planning to take a long break from acting till she recovered completely. However, her team clarified the same and said that due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’, the actress might be able to resume shooting for her Bollywood projects only by May 2023.

Samantha was last seen in Yashoda. She will next be seen in Shaakuntalam along with Dev Mohan. Besides this, she also has Kushi in her pipeline. As far as her Bollywood projects are concerned, in July this year, Taapsee Pannu confirmed in an interview with Pinkvilla that Samantha will headline a movie that will be produced by her.

