Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'Was Very Nervous' Before Filming Pushpa Item Song, Ganesh Acharya Spills The Beans

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has got the country dancing to Oo Antava since last December. The item song, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, featured in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and was Samantha’s maiden special dance number. The has been on everyone’s playlist now. Many stars such as Sanya Malhotra and Rakhi Sawant have been seen dancing to the track while Sophie Choundry even made a cover of the song, which won Samantha over.

While Samantha oozed oomph in the music video, choreographer Ganesh Acharya has now revealed that Samantha was extremely nervous before the performance. In a new interview, Ganesh said that the song came into being suddenly and though Samantha was nervous, she and Allu Arjun did justice to the song.

“I wanted to choreograph the song differently and give a different attitude to the song. Samantha was very nervous because the song was planned all of a sudden. She didn’t know that I was going to choreograph. I guess someone else was going to choreograph the song but then Allu Arjun called me to choreograph it. I briefed them on how I wanted to do the song and how we will do the sensual moves. They rehearsed it for two days and did justice to the song," he told Etimes.

He added that Samantha and Allu Arjun brought ‘a certain attitude to the song’ and that’s why the song has worked well. A few weeks ago, Ganesh had shared a behind-the-scenes video in which he was seen setting the vibe of the song while Allu Arjun and Samantha watched him closely.

Earlier this month, Samantha too shared a video in which she was seen rehearsing for the song. She was jokingly complaining about the choreographers in the video. After Oo Antava, there have been reports claiming that Samantha has been approached for another item song for Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger. However, there has been no confirmation.

