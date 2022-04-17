Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Who Has 3 Inks Linked to Naga Chaitanya, Advices 'Never Ever Get a Tattoo'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu confessed that if there was one thing she would advise her younger self, it would be not to get a tattoo. Sam has publicly flaunted her three tattoos connected to her estranged husband Naga Chaitanya. The couple parted ways last October, with Samantha confirming that they were divorcing.

On Sunday, Samantha spoke about her tattoos while hosting an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram. One of the many questions she was asked was: “Some tattoo ideas you’d love to try some day." The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress strongly replied, “You know the one thing I’d tell my younger self is never ever get a tattoo. Never. Never ever. Ever, get a tattoo." Throughout the video, Samantha had a smile on her face.

Fans know that Samantha has three tattoos in connection with Chaitanya, two of which are a direct nod to her love for him. The actress has Chaitanya’s nickname Chay inked on her rib while the couple has a matching Viking symbol tattoo which means, “create your own reality."

Samantha’s third tattoo is the acronym YMC — short for her Telugu debut with Yeh Maaya Chesave — on her nape. The movie also starred Naga Chaitanya, marking their first meet. This tattoo is said to be dedicated to her debut film and her first meeting with Chaitanya.

Sam and Chay, as the fans fondly call them, married in 2017. Their fairytale love story and wedding had fans swooning over them. So fans were heartbroken to hear that their favourite couple has decided to part ways. “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," their joint statement read.

