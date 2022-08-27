Samantha Ruth Prabhu Won't Work in Jr NTR’s Film, And Here's Why

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has emerged as a popular choice of top filmmakers in the country due to her pan-India popularity. For the last few months, there is a strong buzz in the film industry that Samantha will star in Jr NTR’s upcoming film, which will be directed by Koratala Siva.

However, recent reports suggest that Samantha has given up the film due to issues relating to remuneration. If reports are to be believed, makers of the Koratala Siva directorial were offering Samantha around Rs 2 crore for the film. But Samantha demanded Rs 4 crore for the film.

Interestingly, earlier reports also suggested that Samantha was finding it difficult to give dates to the makers of the film. Whatever may be the reason, fans of Samantha are disappointed with the developments. Both Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jr NTR have a huge fan base across the country. Therefore, trade analysts were predicting that a film starring both of them would wreak havoc at the box office.

Samantha is one of the most beloved actresses in the country. The versatile actress became a household name after she delivered an exceptional performance in the popular web series, The Family Man Season 2.

Samantha has come a long way in her career since making her debut with the 2010 blockbuster Ye Maaya Chesave. The 35-year-old cemented her place in the industry with films like Majili (2019), Oh! Baby (2019) and Jaanu (2020).

Last year, Samantha won many hearts with her dancing skills in the Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava song in Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa: The Rise. Samantha was last seen in Nayanthara’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film did very well at the box office.

Recently, Samantha also made an appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 7 alongside Akshay Kumar. Fans praised Samantha for her unabashed honesty and candour on the popular talk show.

