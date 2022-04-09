Samantha Ruth Prabhu Writes About 'Context Of Existence' In Her Latest Instagram Post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is that one actress who is fearless, bold and who is always ready to embrace new challenges with a wide smile on her face, and not many would disagree with this. The actress, who has been through a lot of emotional turmoil post her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya, often shares quotes and notes about observing positivity in life and knowing one’s worth. In her latest post, Samantha did the same. The actress posted an aesthetic photo of herself walking down a lane covered with tall trees on both side and wrote about the “context of existence." In the photo, clicked in Tamil Nadu’s Kodaikanal, only the actress’ backside is visible.

For her caption, she borrowed a quote from spiritual leader Sadhguru and wrote: “You are just a speck of dust in the universe. If you understand the context of your existence, you will naturally become silent."

Samantha’s friends and fans agree with her as reacting to the post, actress Raashii Khanna commented: “So true!"

Samantha has opened up about dealing with the separation and understanding her value on several occasions. Last year, in an interview with Filmfare, she talked about being proud of herself for how she dealt with the separation and said: “I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn’t think I was capable of being this strong…Today I’m very proud of how strong I’m because I really didn’t know I was."

The actress has also proved herself to be a boss by giving it back to trolls who body shame her. “Now that we’re in the year 2022 - can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines and necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves," she wrote in a note after she was called out by a section of netizens for this outfit.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has featured in films like Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Oh! Baby, Majili, Ye Maaya Chesave and Rangasthalam, among others.

