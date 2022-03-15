Samantha Ruth Prabhu's B'day Wish for Alia Bhatt is the Perfect Example of Women Supporting Each Other in the Industry

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for being brave and vocal about issues pertaining to women. Now, the superstar’s birthday post for Alia Bhatt is proof that she practices what she preaches. Samantha has earlier heaped praises over the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress and appreciated her performance in the film. On her 29th birthday, she took to her Instagram Story section to share a photo of Alia along with an appreciation note. She wrote, “Happy birthday @aliaabhat. Is there anything you cannot do? Can’t wait to celebrate all your achievements…. we all know you are just getting started."

Advertisement

Last week, Alia shared the announcement that she has been signed on for the Netflix film Heart of Stone. The movie will also star Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and 50 Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan. Alia shared a screenshot of the news piece informing her Hollywood plans on Instagram and used a white heart along with folded hands emojis. Samantha was among the many stars who sen her love for this new feather in her cap.

Alia also has a series of projects in the making. She will be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Brahmāstra with Ranbir Kapoor, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, her maiden production Darlings and Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently completed 12 years in the film industry. She took to social media and penned down a heartfelt note expressing gratitude towards fans. On the work front, she has several projects lineup. She has been paired together for the first time with Varun Dhawan for Citadel. Apart from that, she completed the shooting of her upcoming film Shakuntalam. She will also be seen in Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John. The movie is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari. Apart from this, she is also going to appear in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also stars actors Nayantara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.