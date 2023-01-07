Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bodyguard Swings Into Action After Paparazzo Comes Too Close To Her, Watch

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s bodyguard dived in to protect her at the Mumbai airport when a paparazzo got too close to her on Friday night. Sam had a busy one-day trip to Mumbai. The actress, who made her first public appearance since her Myositis diagnosis on Friday, was in the city for a shoot. While details of her trip are awaited, she was seen leaving the city as soon as she wrapped work.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Samantha was seen wearing the same white power suit she wore when she landed in the city earlier in the day and was accompanied by her bodyguard. The Yashoda actress had a big smile while she made her way to the flight. However, in an attempt to get better pictures of her, a paparazzo ended up getting too close to her. While Samantha took a step back, maintaining a smile on her face, her bodyguard ensured that she and the cameraman don’t get hurt during the photo op.

Samantha was also seen at a point asking the cameramen to be careful as she made her way to the entrance. Check out the video below:

Samantha took the internet by surprise when she landed in Mumbai on Friday. Samantha has been battling the autoimmune condition for a few months now. While she has been away from the cameras, she has been keeping herself busy with the post-production work of her projects, Shaakuntalam being her latest project.

Although Samantha is yet to reveal the details of her Mumbai visit, fans are speculating that her visit could be related to Citadel India. The actress leads the Indian version of the international series starring Priyanka Chopra with Varun Dhawan.

It was recently claimed that she had walked out of the project. Rumours were rife that Samantha had reportedly quit the series due to her ill health. However, these rumours have now been put to rest as a source close to the actress recently clarified that Samantha is very much part of Citadel. “Anything and everything written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January," the source said.

