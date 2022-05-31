Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 'Cinderella Moment' Picture is Viral Again

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu needs no introduction. The actor has impressed the fans with her terrific acting and some amazing dance moves recently in the Oo Antava song from Pushpa: The Rise. An old picture of The Family Man 2 actor is now going viral. In the picture, Samantha is wearing only one slipper.

Samantha shared this picture last August and wrote, “Story of my life. Cinderella and her missing slipper. Only in this case Prince Charming is a dog". In the picture, Samantha is in denim jeans and a black top. She has left her hair open; a beautiful smile on her face adds to the beauty of the picture.

The post received 1,539,126 likes. And fans are fiercely liking and commenting on it.

Samantha loves her pet and is extremely attached to him. She spends a lot of time with Hash, her French Bulldog. Whether it’s a working day or a movie night, Hash has to be there. On the International Dog Day, she uploaded a picture in which Hash was sitting on her back. She captioned the post, “Paw on me. Watching over me. Thank you for being my guardian angel." The photo was appreciated by her followers. It got 1,056,846 likes.

Samantha was recently seen in the Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Setupathi. The film was directed by Vignesh Shivan.

Apart from this, Samantha will be seen in the upcoming Telugu mythological film Shakuntalam. Directed by Gunasekhar, the movie is based on the popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa.

