Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Cryptic Post Worries Fans; Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Break-Up

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has left fans worried after took to social media and shared a cryptic post wherein she talked about how her silence or kindness should not be considered as her ignorance or weakness. “Don’t ever mistake MY SILENCE for ignorance, MY CALMNESS for acceptance, My KINDNESS for weakness," Samantha Ruth Prabhu tweeted.

If a recent report by BollywoodLife.com is to be believed, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have parted ways. While the exact reason for their break-up is not known, the source cited by the entertainment portal claims that Sidharth and Kiara have stopped meeting each other. The two actors were rumoured to be dating for a long time now.

In a recent interview, Raveena Tandon opened up about her journey of becoming an actor. She revealed that even though she came from a film family, she had to start by cleaning or wiping off vomit on the studio floors. Raveena further talked about how she never thought of becoming an actress and therefore added that she is in the industry only by ‘default’.

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira’s love-story is known to all. They have been together ever since they participated in Bigg Boss 9. Even though the two are now married, the Kapil Sharma Show actress recently revealed how people used to think that their relationship is only a publicity stunt in Bigg Boss 9. “Many thought our relationship was a publicity stunt, but we couldn’t care less! We entered the Bigg Boss house, & it was going well," Rochelle told Humans of Bombay.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR has earned Rs 1100 crore worldwide in less than a month of its release. On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and shared the update. “‘RRR’ GROSSES ₹1100 CR+ WORLDWIDE…" he wrote. Even the official Twitter account of the movie released a poster featuring Ram Charan-Jr NTR and thanked fans for showering all the love. RRR was released on March 25.

