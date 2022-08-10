Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Fails to Confirm Schedule For Jr NTR’s Next

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has emerged as the most prominent actress of the South film industry in recent years. Samantha became a household name pan-India after she delivered a terrific performance in the popular web series, The Family Man Season 2. For the past few months, there is tremendous buzz in the Telugu film industry that Samantha will work alongside Jr NTR in his upcoming film, which will be directed by Koratala Siva. However, recent reports suggest that Samantha is not able to give dates to the makers of the film.

Both Samantha and Jr NTR have a pan-India appeal. Therefore, film trade analysts are predicting that a film starring both of them will do great business at the box office.

The Shaakuntalam actress has come a long way in her career since making her debut with the 2010 blockbuster Ye Maaya Chesave. Audience and critics praised Samantha’s sparkling on-screen chemistry with Naga Chaitanya in the film.

Samantha went on to establish herself as a leading actress in Tamil and Telugu cinema with films like Majili (2019), Oh! Baby (2019) and Jaanu (2020).

Samantha was last seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also starred Nayanthara and it emerged as a blockbuster hit.

Recently, Samantha made an appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 7 alongside Akshay Kumar. She won many hearts with her unabashed honesty and openness on the talk show.

On the work front, Samantha is doing a movie with Vijay Deverakonda. Tentatively titled VD11, the film will be directed by Shiva Nirvana. It is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers.

