Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Film Yashoda Gets U/A Certificate From Censor Board

After giving a jaw-dropping appearance in the Pushpa song Oo Antava, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to entertain the audiences with her upcoming Telugu film Yashoda. The much-awaited sci-fi action thriller is slated to hit the big screen on November 11. Ahead of its theatrical release, Yashoda finally got a green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

On Thursday, November 3, the film’s production house, Sridevi Movies, announced that the Samantha-starrer received a U/A certificate from the censor board. Sharing a new poster of Yashoda, which featured a silhouette of the actress, the production company wrote, “#Yashoda’s way to you is clear now." The tweet further read, “The Biggest Female-Centric Pan-Indian film gets censored with U/A."

The makers unveiled the trailer of Yashoda a few days ago, which was quick to take the internet by storm. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen performing some high-octane action sequences, which have been directed by Yannick Ben, in the film. The stunt choreographer, who previously worked with Samantha in The Family Man 2, recently spoke about working with her in an interaction with India TV.

Ben heaped praises on Sam for giving her best to the demanding role in Yashoda. He also revealed that she went against having a body double and learnt Mixed Martial Arts to perform the action sequences in the film efficiently. “Samantha is very dedicated. She is always willing to give something good. My style is that I like to keep it real. It has to be close to how it is in real life," shared the action director.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen essaying the titular role of a pregnant nurse with a secret in Yashoda. The pan-Indian film has been directed by Hari and Harish, and it has been produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad. Besides Samantha, its cast also includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan and Murali Sharma in key roles.

