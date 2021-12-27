Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Happy Pic From Goa Trip Will Drive Your Monday Blues Away

Samantha Ruth Prabhu just lit up Instagram with her most cheerful photo. She also imparts a lesson in how happiness must look like. The actress, who has consistently been in the headlines for a couple of weeks due to her professional developments, flashed her million-dollar smile in the latest postcard from her holiday in Goa. While exploring Goa, the diva has landed in a serene spot found in the lap of nature. Revelling in joy, Samantha exudes charm and delight in the candid photo.

To have a good time playing with water, she opted for a swimsuit that featured a psychedelic print. Boho-chic vibes check. Samantha also flaunts her toned legs and tresses left open in natural beach-style waves. To caption the brighter-than-the-sunshine photo, she dropped a white heart icon. Via a hashtag, she expressed her adoration for Goa - #goayoubeauty.

Her fun holiday in the tourist’s paradise also involved hiking on foggy mornings. Hiking with friends led Samantha to “a little bit of heaven.”

Samantha posed with her friends in a happy picture she shared on her Instagram stories with the hashtag #Goadiaries.

On Christmas Eve, she sent lots of love and cheer. Against a beautifully decked up tree, she posed by showing a heart to the camera. Samantha looked ravishing in a thigh-high slit black dress with a halter neckline.

Only a few days ago, Samantha revealed that she had viral fever for the last 20 days. On her Instagram Stories, she shared a video from the gym, expressing her delight to resume workout after a long time.

In recent times, Samantha has been receiving appreciation for her work in the song, Oo Antava in the film Pushpa, headlined by Allu Arjun. She also emerged in the top OTT performers’ list for her performance in Raj and DK’s series The Family Man 2, which also marked her digital debut. She earned the Best Actor Filmfare OTT Award.

