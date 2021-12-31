Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Item Song From Pushpa Crosses 100 Million Views

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest item number Oo Antava OoOo Antava has taken the internet by storm. The song from Allu Arjun’s movie Pushpa: The Rise garnered more than 100 million views on YouTube within days of being released.

The film, which was released on December 17 also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, among others, turned out to be a massive success. Despite being a regional film, it witnessed an impressive opening and collected Rs 186.81 crore worldwide.

Samantha wowed us all in the item song by showcasing her glamorous figure and incredible dance moves. The makers of Pushpa had teased the viewers with a poster featuring Samantha earlier this December after which the anticipation among the audience just kept growing.

Despite the song being Samantha’s maiden attempt at an item number, she did not left any stone unturned to captivate her fans. She looked stunning as she wore a shimmery Indian outfit. The song also features Allu Arjun who is sporting a full beard look while elegantly holding a cigarette in his mouth. In the song, Samantha could be seen teasing Allu Arjun with her moves but he keeps his tough look in place.

Pushpa: The Rise is the first instalment of the two-part movie. In the movie, Allu Arjun has played the role of Pushpa Raj, a labourer who is involved in the illegal sandalwood trade in the forests of Tirupati. With growing desires, Pushpa dreams of conquering the world. Later in the movie, the protagonist also comes across a police superintendent Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil.

The Twitter handle ‘Cinetrak’, which keeps a tab on the box office collection of various movies, put up a list of Telugu movies which grossed over Rs 200 crore and Pushpa did make it to the top 5.

The Allu Arjun flick managed a collection of Rs 237.55 crore till December 28. Leading the list was of course Prabhas-starrer Baahubali.

