Samantha Ruth Prabhu's never-seen-before Avatar for Peppy Number in Pushpa: The Rise

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shot for a peppy dance number with Allu Arjun for his upcoming film Pushpa: The rise. This is Samantha’s first-ever item song and will be released on December 10. The makers of the film announced the song launch date on Wednesday as they unveiled Samantha’s bold look on Twitter.

“This winter is going to get heated up with @Samanthaprabhu2’s moves ‘Sizzling Song of The Year’ on 10th DEC," the tweet read.

The year 2021 has been full of firsts for Samantha. From making her OTT debut with Amazon Prime web series The Family Man 2 to signing her first item song with Allu Arjun, the actor has been focusing on her career post her separation from Naga Chaitanya.

The song was shot in a studio in Hyderabad. Devi Shri Prasad has composed the music. Apart from sharing the poster of the song, ‘Oo Antava Oo OoAntava’, makers say that the item number will be “The sizzling song of the year."

The pan-India film, directed by Sukumar, will be released in the theatres in five languages on December 17. Mythri Movie Makers is producing the film. According to media reports, Samantha has charged Rs 1.5 crore for the item number in Pushpa: The Rise.

Samantha has also signed her first foreign film. The shooting will begin in August next year. The film is titled, Arrangements of Love, and Samantha will play a bisexual Tamil who runs a detective agency. Meanwhile, her upcoming Telugu films, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam, are getting ready for release.

