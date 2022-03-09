Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Sexy Moves in New Video Impresses Sophie Choudry, Shilpa Reddy; Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, yet again dropped a video of hers flaunting her moves and her fans can’t get enough. In a recent advertisement with a liquor brand, the diva can be seen slaying it with her sexy moves and impeccable fashion sense. She urged her followers to take part in a Dance Battle sponsored by the brand. She wrote, “I’m ready to slay because I’m #MadeOfPride. Flaunt your moves and join in the #MadeOfPride Dance Battle. Show the world what you’re made of!"

Watch her video:

Besides her fan, her industry colleagues too were impressed with her intoxicating video. Shilpa Reddy wrote, “Oooh Lala …..," whereas Sophie Chaudry dropped fire emojis on the comment section.

Prior to this, Samantha had impressed the entire nation with her dancing skills in the song Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise. The film marked her first dance number. The song became an instant hit adding to Samantha’s already increasing popularity.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently completed 12 years in the film industry. The actress who began her acting career with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Ye Maaya Chesave alongside her now-estranged husband Naga Chaitanya, took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures along with a note for her fans. She expressed her gratitude towards fans for being by her side, calling them the ‘most loyal fans in the world.’

On the work front, the actress completed the shooting of her upcoming film Shakuntalam. Besides that, she will be seen in Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John. The movie is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari. Apart from this, she is also going to appear in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also stars actors Nayantara and Vijay Sethupathi.

