The makers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan starrer Shaakuntalam have announced the new release date of the film. On Friday, the makers took to social media and shared that the film will now hit theatres on April 14 this year. “The Love that was forgotten… An unforgettable tale of Love that remains #Shaakuntalam in theatres worldwide on April 14," the makers wrote.

Earlier the film was supposed to release on February 17 but earlier this month, the makers issued a statement and revealed that the film will be postponed. “We regret to inform our beloved audience that we would not be able to release Shaakuntalam this 17th of February, we would be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your continued support and love," their statement read.

This was for the second time that the release of Shaakuntalam was postponed. The film was earlier supposed to release in November last year but it was pushed at that time too.

Shaakuntalam portrays the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Samantha and Dev Mohan respectively. The film also has an extremely accomplished star cast consisting of Sachin Khedekar Kabir Bedi, Dr. M Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta among others. Another added attraction to the starcast is icon Star Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha portraying the role of Prince Bharata.

Presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks, Produced by Neelima Guna, and written and directed by Gunasekhar, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

