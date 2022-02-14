Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Way of Celebrating Valentine's Day Will Melt Your Heart; Here's How

It’s Valentine’s day and social media is flooded with celebrity couples sharing love-filled pictures. While some are going out on a dinner date, others have perhaps planned a surprise for their better half. However, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a unique way of celebrating Valentine’s day and it will surely leave you impressed.

On Monday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of what she was doing on Valentine’s day. The actor posted a picture in which she can be seen playing with a street dog. She also used a sticker on her story that reads, ‘Puppy love’. Clearly, Samantha has a unique and adorable way to spread love on Valentine’s day.

Check out Samatha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram Story Here:

Apart from this, the actor was also sent a bouquet and strawberries by her friends.

Meanwhile, the south superstar is also celebrating singlehood on Valentine’s day after her separation from Naga Chaitanya recently. The two actors announced their separation in October last year after three years of their marriage.

“To all our well-wishers, After much deliberation and thought, CHay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," the joint statement issued by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya read.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009 and started dating each other in 2014 after shooting for Autonagar Surya. The couple tied the knot in 2017.

On the work front, Samantha recently featured in Oo Antava song from the movie Pushpa The Rise. The song has become a major just, just like the movie.

