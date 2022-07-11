Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda Shooting Almost Done; Trailer Likely To Be Out By July End: Reports

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has several movies in her pipeline one of which is also Yashoda. Directed by Hari-Harish, the film also stars Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in key roles. If recent reports are to be believed, the shooting of the film is almost done and the trailer is likely to be released by the month end. It is also being said that promotional strategy for the film is also being worked upon.

“The promotional strategy for the film has begun already and the teaser will be out by the end of this month July). 99 percent of the shoot is completed and only a song is left which will be shot in the slums of Hyderabad. The climax part of the film is shot in Kodaikanal under the supervision of Fight Master Venkat," a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed.

Advertisement

“We all know Sam is a true example of versatility. She is totally focused and prepping for the last song of the film which will be shot in live locations with all security in place," the source added.

Yashoda will hit theatres on August 12 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in ‘advanced talks’ for Aditya Dhar’s upcoming project The Immortal Ashwatthama which will also star Vicky Kaushal in the lead. “Aditya has been working on to fine-tune the script of The Immortal Ashwatthama for a while now and is all gearing up to take it on floors in 2023. The casting is underway, and the filmmaker has finally aligned his vision with the financials that his studio partner has approved," a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed. Apart from this, Samantha is currently working on her next project titled ‘Kushi’. It is a romantic drama that also stars Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film will hit theatres on December 23 this year in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.