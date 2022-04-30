Samantha Seemingly Addresses 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal' Criticism: 'Don't Dissect It, Just Laugh'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal finally hit the theatres on Thursday. On its opening day only, the film has managed to attract a number of audiences who have been giving the film good reviews. The love triangle, which stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha in the lead roles, is surely a laugh riot. Recently, Samantha shared her thoughts about the film on social media.

Samantha did a fun ‘Ask Sam’ session on Twitter, where she answered some questions asked by her fans. One of the users asked Samantha to talk a little about her character Khatija from the film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal and her experience of working on the film. In her response, Samantha appeared to address the criticism surrounding the film. A section of the critics has called the movie, based on a love triangle, “problematic". She tweeted, “I wanted to be a part of a film that made people smile, not think, not over analyse, not dissect… Just take a break from our day-to-day issues and laugh a little. Khatija and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal was that for me."

Apart from it, Samantha also shared kind words about her new friend and co-star Nayanthara. Calling her one of the most ‘hard working’ persons, Samantha was all praises for ‘Kanmani’. She tweeted, “Nayanthara is Nayanthara. There is no one like her. She is real, fiercely loyal and one of the most hardworking people I have met."

While actors receive a lot of love from all ends, hate also accompanies it along. Talking about the same, Samantha replied to one of the questions asking her how she handles all the hate she receives, she wrote, “I try not to buy into the love or the hate. Stay a safe distance away from it all."

On the work front, Samantha is ruling the box office with her latest film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. She will also be seen in Shaakuntalam. Apart from it, she is currently busy shooting for her new project with Vijay Deverakonda.

