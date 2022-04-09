Samantha Sends Hug to Ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's Brother Akhil Akkineni on Birthday: 'I Hope...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who parted ways with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya in 2021, penned a lovely note for her ex-brother-in-law, Akhil Akkineni, on his birthday. Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni are half-brothers. Naga Chaitanya is the son of Nagarjuna and his first wife Lakshmi Daggubati. They welcomed him in 1986. The couple parted ways in 1990. In 1992, Nagarjuna married Amala and welcomed their son Akhil in 1994.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Samantha shared Akhil’s latest Instagram post and wrote: “Happy birthday, Akhil Akkineni! Wishing you the very best this year. I hope and pray you are blessed with everything you are looking for. God bless."

Meanwhile, to celebrate the actor’s special day, the makers of his upcoming movie ‘Agent’ unveiled a poster of the film. However, it didn’t go down well with fans. As the Akkineni fans had expected the release of the ‘Agent’ teaser, they are quite upset over the makers releasing only a ‘simple’ poster on Akhil’s birthday. Following this, producer Anil Sunkara apologised to the actor’s fans for releasing just a ‘simple’ poster of his next film.

Sunkara said the team would come up with a power-packed teaser soon. “For all Akkineni fans a big SORRY for not giving the teaser today. We want to give the best and it will be worth your wait. We promise to give the highest quality theatrical teaser in May", Anil Sunkara’s post read.

Directed by Surender Reddy, the film’s shooting is presently underway in Hyderabad. Hip-hop Tamizha is composing the music for this film. Newbie Sakshi Vaidya is playing Akhil’s love interest in the movie ‘Agent’, which is billed as an action entertainer with other commercial elements as well. Malayalam megastar Mammootty is also part of this big-budget entertainer, which is scheduled for release on August 12.

