Samantha-Shah Rukh Khan Collaboration With Atlee Fell Through Because of Actress's Baby Plans?

Ever since Samantha has announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya after nearly four years of marriage, there have been speculations as to why the celebrity couple’s marriage fell apart. Some reports suggested that Samantha doing bold scenes in movies was unacceptable to the Akkineni family, while others suggested that the former couple argued over the issue of having children.

Now, a new report has suggested that Samantha was first approached for Shah Rukh Khan starrer action film from director Atlee, tentatively titled Lion. However, she turned it down because she was planning a baby with Naga Chaitanya. The role then went to Nayanthara, who has started shooting for the film as well.

Reports suggest that Samantha was the first choice for Shah Rukh and Atlee’s film. The actress shares a great rapport with Atlee and has worked with him in Theri and Mersal. Reportedly, Samantha turned down the offer as she was planning to have a baby with Naga Chaitanya.

Neither Samantha nor the makers of Lion have issued a statement regarding this. The role later went to Nayanthara, who is currently in Mumbai shooting for the film.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya parted ways after tying the knot in October 2017. They made a public announcement regarding their divorce on October 2.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has also delayed shooting for Atlee’s film due to his son Aryan’s arrest in a drug bust on a cruise ship. Reportedly, Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. The actor had wrapped up the Pune schedule last month and had also shot some action sequence in Mumbai’s Film City.

He was supposed to shoot for around a week in South Mumbai from October 3 which has now been pushed to a later time.

