Samantha-Starrer Yashoda's Release Likely to Get Postponed; Here's Why

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen in her upcoming movie titled Yashoda, which is scheduled to release on August 12 this year. However, there have been reports that the female-centric drama is likely to get postponed.

It is known that the project is in the post-production phase and is taking more time than expected, and hence, the release might get delayed. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet awaited.

Helmed by director duo Hari and Hareesh, the film is being produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies. Yashoda has been shot completely in Telugu and will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. In addition to Samantha, the multilingual project also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Unni Mukundan, and Murali Sharma playing key roles.

The music of the pan-India film has been scored by Manisharma. M. Sukumar, who has worked on Tamil films like Maina, Kunki, Geethu, and Telugu films like Chilasou, Republic, etc. has provided cinematography for the film.

The actress was last seen in the Tamil period rom-com Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a Vignesh Shivan directorial. Speaking of her professional front, Samantha currently has a few projects lined up for release. Earlier, in August this year, she completed the shoot of director Gunasekhar’s upcoming directorial Shaakuntalam.

Samantha became a nationally acclaimed actress with her stint on the Family Man 2 web series. Critics, including viewers, were pleasantly surprised by Samantha’s performance in the dark comedy-drama.

The film Yashoda has been made with a concept that is less suited to Samantha’s craze and the potential that Samantha currently has.

