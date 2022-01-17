Samantha To Collaborate With 'Family Man' Duo Raj and DK. Details Inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently basking the success of her dance number, ‘Oo Antava’, in Allu Arjun’s latest release Pushpa: The Rise. The film, directed by Sukumar, was released on December 17. Samantha’s performance was loved by the audience and critics alike. And, now, as per reports, the actress will collaborate with the Family Man director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, popularly known as Raj-DK.

Samantha, who featured in the second season of the Family Man, has received critical acclaim for her role as an LTTE militant Raji. She is apparently preparing for the new web series, which is said to be a prequel to the Family Man 2 and will be centred around Raji’s life, reported the website Telugu 360.

Earlier, it was reported that Samantha and Raj-DK will work on the Amazon Prime Video series ‘Citadel’.

Samantha also has three upcoming films titled Yashoda, Shakuntaalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal in her pipeline. In Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, Samantha will share the screenspace with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Two of these movies are already in post-production and filming for Yashoda is still going on. Yashoda, a sci-fi thriller, is being directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. The project has been bank-rolled by produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad. It will be released in four languages, including Hindi.

Samantha is also working on her next untitled film with the production house Dream Warrior Pictures. It is directed by debutant Shantaruban Gnanasekharan. The film will be released simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu. She also has Philip John’s next Arrangement of Love in her kitty.

