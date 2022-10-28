Home » News » Movies » Samantha-Vijay Deverakonda Film 'Kushi' Won't Release This Year? Here's What We Know

Samantha-Vijay Deverakonda Film 'Kushi' Won't Release This Year? Here's What We Know

The release of Kushi, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, is likely to be pushed to next year.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: October 28, 2022, 12:07 IST

Mumbai, India

First Poster of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Kushi (Photo: Instagram)
Kushi, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, has been in the news ever since it was announced earlier this year. There were reports doing the round that the makers of the romance drama were eyeing a December release this year; however, the latest buzz suggests that the film has been pushed to 2023.

Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and is backed by Pushpa producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar. If a report in Pinkvilla is to be believed, the makers are now targeting a Summer 2023 release.

“After the month-long schedule in Kashmir, another 30 days of shoot is left for Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi. They will start shooting for it from November 15. They will be filming in Kerala and Hyderabad, after which they will call it a wrap. For now, the makers are targeting a Summer 2023 release for this romantic drama. They will finalise on the exact release date soon," a source close to the development told the portal.

Apart from Kushi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will play the titular role in the upcoming film Yashoda. Touted to be a sci-fi action thriller, this film will hit the cinema halls on November 11. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda also has a few projects in the pipeline. There were reports that his upcoming film Jana Gana Mana has been off the table after the failure of Liger. However, producer Charmme Kaur rubbished the rumours in a recent cryptic post on Twitter. Charmme didn’t mention Jana Gana Mana, but it was speculated that she hinted at the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer only. Jana Gana Mana is also directed by Liger director Puri Jagannadh.

first published: October 28, 2022, 12:06 IST
last updated: October 28, 2022, 12:07 IST

