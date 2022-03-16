Samantha's Oo Antava Choreographer Ganesh Acharya Talks About the Success of the Song, Praises Allu Arjun

Last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first dance number Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise had impressed audiences pan-India. Along with the success of the film, the dance number, too, had become a viral sensation. Ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who worked with Samantha for the first time for this film, talked about the success of the film and revealed that director Sukumar and actor Allu Arjun were of great help. Talking about the national and international craze of the song, the choreographer said that this was his first collaboration with Samantha.

He also said that it was difficult for them to picturise the song as he was going through some problems at that time. He shared that he had an eye cataract during that time but shifted it and did the song on Allu Arjun’s request.

Meanwhile, the song has crossed 200 million views on YouTube. An IWMBuzz report had earlier claimed that Samantha charged Rs 5 crore for the song and Allu Arjun ‘personally’ convinced her. The actress also was apprehensive of the steps but eventually got into the groove of it.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently completed 12 years in the film industry. She took to social media and penned down a heartfelt note expressing gratitude towards fans. On the work front, she has several projects lineup. Last night, she was clicked with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. The actors have been paired together for the first time for Citadel. Apart from that, she completed the shooting of her upcoming film Shakuntalam. She will also be seen in Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John. The movie is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari. Apart from this, she is also going to appear in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also stars actors Nayantara and Vijay Sethupathi.

